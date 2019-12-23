



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Carrick man is facing charges after he allegedly admitted to hitting his dog on the head with a beer bottle.

Investigators said 37-year-old Maurice Nelson of Carrick hit his 2-year-old pit bull Bricks.

Court papers said this happened on Nov. 24, but the charges were just filed on Monday. Nelson is accused of using a 40-ounce bottle to hit the dog.

According to court papers, the incident happened at this house in Carrick. pic.twitter.com/Di4bTG0XHo — Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) December 23, 2019

The criminal complaint say Nelson’s ex-girlfriend told officers the dog was bleeding profusely above his right eye. She had attempted to have police take the dog to the vet but was denied.

The next day, she took it to the VCA Castle Shannon Veterinary Hospital.

Investigators spoke with a doctor at the hospital who said the dog smelled due to not being routinely bathed. They found the wound had dried, but there were no obvious fractures to the skull.

When police spoke with Nelson, he initially told them the beer bottle fell on Bricks but police weren’t buying his story. That’s when officers said Nelson started to cry and said Bricks urinated on his bed. Nelson then hit the dog on his side and with the beer bottle.

Nelson told them he reacted quickly and is remorseful. When KDKA stopped by his house, a man who would not identify himself came out, said he didn’t have time for us and walked away.

He is facing animal cruelty and animal neglect charges.