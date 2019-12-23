



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Spinello family is doing things a little differently this holiday season.

“Just wanted to start a new tradition as far as giving back with my kids — instead of just being about receiving presents — and really teaching them the meaning about Christmas,” said Lisa Spinello.

Lisa Spinello and her two teenage kids Braeden and Hailee gave away 10 autographed Operation games. The games are signed by Operation’s inventor himself, John Spinello, who is Lisa’s dad.

“Every child deserves something nice for Christmas. I feel like experiencing it,” said Lisa’s son Braeden Ballintine.

Experiencing it is what 16-year-old Mariyah did!

Amy Wadas: So is Operation your favorite game?

Mariyah: Yeah.

Amy Wadas: Why is it your favorite game?

Mariyah: It’s fun!

Coming up at 4 on @KDKA: Some kids at the @ChildrensHome are getting the game of Operation for Christmas! And get this, each game has the creator’s autograph on it!!! pic.twitter.com/BP4HWOZZWI — Amy Wadas (@AmyWadas) December 23, 2019

Amy Wadas even had the chance to watch 12-year-old Deylon and 6-year-old Jackson have some fun.

“I find it really special. I love seeing kids receive gifts. It’s honestly the best part about Christmas,” said Lisa’s daughter Hailee Ballintine.

The Children’s Home provides daycare for the medically fragile. It also has a pediatric hospital and adoption services.

“To these kids, a game like Operation, when sometimes they are used to being around the medical community, can help to normalize things for them,” said Kristina Waltman from the Children’s Home.

“The joy the game has brought to people, the smiles brought to people’s faces, the people that it’s joined together, the people he inspired to become doctors, dentists and nurses, the thousands of letters he received from that has made him the richest,” said Spinello.