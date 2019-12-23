JEANNETTE, Pa. (KDKA) – A cat stuck in a storm sewer for nearly a day is recovering after being rescued by firefighters.

The City of Jeannette Fire Department says they were alerted by a resident that a cat was stuck in a storm sewer — possibly since Sunday.

While the fire department was investigating, they say they heard meowing from a distance, though they couldn’t see the cat.

So they put some salmon on the end of a stick and the cat appeared on a sloped pipe that lead to the catch basin. They say they soon realized the cat couldn’t escape because the water in the catch basin was over two feet deep.

The firefighters made a makeshift platform and ramp and lured the cat out with “a little bit of salmon and a lot of patience.”

Captain Rettger was then able to grab the cat and lift it out to safety.

“Thanks to the concerned resident, this cat will make it home for Christmas!” the post read.