



ROBINSON, Pa. (KDKA) – The countdown to Christmas is on, and there are still a few Pittsburghers who aren’t quite ready.

The gift wrap department in the Mall at Robinson was working at a frantic pace preparing gifts to go under the Christmas tree.

The clock is ticking on those last minute shoppers. Some admit they’re guilty of takings things down to the wire.

“Procrastinating. I work too hard. I’m too busy — that’s for my boss. But, this is just what I do every year,” said John Listisen.

“Not only am I last minute, but I’m in trouble,” said Charita Bush. “I don’t have a list.”

Others do it for the hunt.

“Just the excitement,” said Tim Cager. “Being out here, trying to hustle and bustle and get everything prepared for Christmas.”

The Mall at Robinson closes Monday at 10 p.m. If you’re so last-minute you have shopping left to do on Christmas Eve, the mall reopens tomorrow at 8 a.m. and closes at 6 p.m.

While the last-minute shoppers are out and about, they’ll be hearing the Salvation Army bells ring. With less than 48 hours to go before Christmas, the Salvation Army is short of its goal for kettle donations during the holiday season.

There are a number reasons why collections are only 60 percent of the $2.4 million goal for 28 Western Pennsylvania counties.

They range from having fewer days for donations after Thanksgiving, to a shortage of volunteers to man the collection kettles.

The Salvation Army assures donors that every penny collected stays in western Pennsylvania to help a variety of worthy causes year round.

“Certainly it includes our holiday assistance programs, but everything from a rental assistance to soup kitchens or after-school programs or summer day camp programs are all supported and funded through our Red Kettle campaign,” says Major Lloyd Philip.

Major Philips says the new app, allowing people to donate from their cell phones, has lead to even higher donations.

He also says Giant Eagle has agreed to allow kettle workers to remain outside the stores until New Years Eve in hopes of getting closer the collection goal.