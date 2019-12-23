Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An early morning water main break caused icy conditions for drivers in Lawrenceville.
The break was first reported around 6:30 a.m. at 54th and Butler Streets.
54th St at Butler St in Lawrenceville is blocked off due to a water main break. Use caution traveling around this section of Butler St—it’s icy at this intersection. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/VLNwVp3YQj
— Celina Pompeani (@CelinaPompeani) December 23, 2019
Water was pouring down the street and freezing due to the cold temperatures.
As a result, crews blocked off 54th Street to traffic.
Officials did not say how long repairs would take.
