  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Lawrenceville, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Water Main Break


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An early morning water main break caused icy conditions for drivers in Lawrenceville.

The break was first reported around 6:30 a.m. at 54th and Butler Streets.

Water was pouring down the street and freezing due to the cold temperatures.

As a result, crews blocked off 54th Street to traffic.

Officials did not say how long repairs would take.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments