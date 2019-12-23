



FAYETTE COUNTY (KDKA) — Officials arrested a woman in Fayette County for allegedly assaulting a 71-year-old man, and it was not the first time she’s been in trouble with the police.

The man was allegedly attacked and beaten by his live-in caregiver, 49-year-old Tammy Lynn Price.

“Just to get around with a walker was pretty hard to do,” the Masontown police chief said of the man.

When officials arrived, they found the man bleeding heavily from his face and chest.

A bite mark on his arm was also bleeding, and his hands were shaking uncontrollably.

Price fled the scene with the victim’s car, officials said.

The 71-year-old man is still in the hospital.

“We called and got Adult Protective Services involved. .. They are trying to find a place for him to go,” the chief said.

Price previously spent six months in prison after she pleaded guilty to misdemeanor child endangerment in 2015.

Price left her 1-year-old son in a hot car for several hours while she went inside a Fayette County bar.

Price is now in the Fayette County Jail and charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and unauthorized use of a vehicle.