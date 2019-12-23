  • KDKA TVOn Air

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (KDKA) – Someone in Allegheny County is getting an early holiday present to the tune of $1.28 million.

The Pennsylvania lottery says a Match 6 jackpot-winning ticket was sold at the Shop ‘N Save on Universal Road in Penn Hills.

The ticket matched all six winning numbers: 05-09-21-22-23-37.

The Shop ‘N Save will get a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

If you think you have the winning Match 6 ticket, you should sign the ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 and file a claim at the nearest Lottery office.

