



JEFFERSON HILLS (KDKA) – A New England Patriot is giving back to the community this year by paying off students’ lunch debt at his local alma mater, Thomas Jefferson High School.

On Facebook, West Jefferson Hills School District expressed their “heartfelt thanks” to Thomas Jefferson High School alum and NFL player Chase Winovich.

“Growing up in TJ, the community has always been so important to me. It’s great to be able to give back during the holidays!” the New England Patriots rookie was quoted as saying in the Facebook post.

The post says he paid off all free and reduced lunch debt.

After playing for Thomas Jefferson High School, Winovich went on to play for Michigan. He was drafted by the Patriots in the third round, 77th overall, in the 2019 draft.