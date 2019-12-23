FOX CHAPEL, Pa. (KDKA) – There’s a new camera watching over the bald eagle nest in Hays.
The Audubon Society says they weren’t happy with the camera from last year and wanted to upgrade it.
The camera was activated earlier today and is live streaming on YouTube.
The Audubon Society says they’re excited for this learning opportunity.
“It’s a great opportunity for all of us to kind of sit back and learn from these eagles,” said Audubon Society Operations Director Brian Shema.
“Every year is different. These eagles might decide to do something different this year that they haven’t done previously. So every year we have an opportunity to view these things is a learning opportunity for all of us.”
The bald eagle nesting season begins in January.
You can watch live streams of the bald eagles here.
