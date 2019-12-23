



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man accused of robbing a woman in a downtown parking garage then changing clothes to avoid detection has been arrested.

Pittsburgh Police say 21-year-old Michael Lipovsik III was arrested on Saturday for allegedly robbing a woman in the Smithfield-Liberty Garage.

UPDATE: An arrest has been made in this case. Michael Lipovsik III, 21, of Pittsburgh, was arrested Dec. 21 and faces a charge of robbery. Thanks to all for your shares. https://t.co/mRVU7nsMH6 — Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) December 23, 2019

The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police says the robbery happened on the 600 block of Smithfield Street in a parking garage on Dec. 6 at around 5 a.m.

Police say he changed clothes to avoid being detected by law enforcement, but he was captured on camera before and after the robbery.

He was first seen wearing a black band around his head a blue jacket and blue jeans. Then, he’s seen wearing a grey sweatshirt and sweatpants.

Lipovsik is facing a robbery charge.