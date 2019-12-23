PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you live in Pittsburgh and are looking to recycle your Christmas tree, you now have more locations from which to choose.

Last year, the city expanded its drop-off sites to 10 locations. This year, that’s been further expanded to 12.

The Forestry and Environmental Services division will chip the trees into pine mulch, which will then be available for free this spring.

All ornaments, lights, tinsel, netting and tree stands must be removed before the trees are dropped off.

Here are the locations:

Three Department of Public Works sites are available year-round for yard debris (including Christmas tree) drop-off, from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Hazelwood

3rd Division of Public Works

Melanchton Avenue off 5200 block of 2nd Avenue

412-422-6524

Homewood West

2nd Division of Public Works

North Dallas Avenue at Hamilton Avenue

412-665-3609

Elliott

5th Division of Public Works

1330 Hassler Street off Herschel & Steuben streets (near Herschel Park)

412-937-3054

The nine other drop-off locations will be open 24 hours a day from Dec. 26, 2019-Jan. 26, 2020.

They are:

Friendship

Baum Grove Parklet

400 Roup Avenue (off Fairmont Avenue)

Pittsburgh, PA 15232

Deutschtown

Sue Murray Swimming Pool Parking Lot

Corner of Cedar and Stockton Avenues (enter off Stockton)

Pittsburgh, PA 15212

Brookline

Brookline Recreation Center

1400 Oakridge Street

Pittsburgh, PA 15226

Brighton Heights

Jack Stack Parking Lot

600 Brighton Woods Road

Pittsburgh, PA 15212

Squirrel Hill South

Prospect Drive Roundabout in Schenley Park

Pittsburgh, PA 15217

Highland Park

Highland Park Volleyball Court Parking Lot (approximately 151 Lake Drive)

Pittsburgh, PA 15206

Oakwood

Oakwood Park Ball Field at Noblestown Road

Pittsburgh, PA 15205

South Side

Southside Riverfront Park Lower Parking Lot

Pittsburgh, PA 15203

Middle Hill/Terrace Village

Kennard Park at Kirkpatrick and Reed Street

Pittsburgh, PA 15213

Allegheny County is also offering a Christmas tree recycling program at nine locations.

County residents may drop off Christmas trees from Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, through Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at all nine regional parks from 8 a.m. until dusk.

Boyce Park: Soccer fields parking lot

Deer Lakes Park: Veterans Shelter parking lot

Harrison Hills Park: Parking lot at intersection of Chipmunk Drive & Cottontail Drive

Hartwood Acres Park: Mansion parking lot

North Park: Swimming pool parking lot

Round Hill Park: Alfalfa Shelter parking lot

Settlers Cabin Park: Wave pool parking lot

South Park: Wave pool parking lot

White Oak Park: Chestnut Shelter parking lot