PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you live in Pittsburgh and are looking to recycle your Christmas tree, you now have more locations from which to choose.
Last year, the city expanded its drop-off sites to 10 locations. This year, that’s been further expanded to 12.
The Forestry and Environmental Services division will chip the trees into pine mulch, which will then be available for free this spring.
All ornaments, lights, tinsel, netting and tree stands must be removed before the trees are dropped off.
Here are the locations:
Three Department of Public Works sites are available year-round for yard debris (including Christmas tree) drop-off, from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Hazelwood
3rd Division of Public Works
Melanchton Avenue off 5200 block of 2nd Avenue
412-422-6524
Homewood West
2nd Division of Public Works
North Dallas Avenue at Hamilton Avenue
412-665-3609
Elliott
5th Division of Public Works
1330 Hassler Street off Herschel & Steuben streets (near Herschel Park)
412-937-3054
The nine other drop-off locations will be open 24 hours a day from Dec. 26, 2019-Jan. 26, 2020.
They are:
Friendship
Baum Grove Parklet
400 Roup Avenue (off Fairmont Avenue)
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
Deutschtown
Sue Murray Swimming Pool Parking Lot
Corner of Cedar and Stockton Avenues (enter off Stockton)
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
Brookline
Brookline Recreation Center
1400 Oakridge Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
Brighton Heights
Jack Stack Parking Lot
600 Brighton Woods Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
Squirrel Hill South
Prospect Drive Roundabout in Schenley Park
Pittsburgh, PA 15217
Highland Park
Highland Park Volleyball Court Parking Lot (approximately 151 Lake Drive)
Pittsburgh, PA 15206
Oakwood
Oakwood Park Ball Field at Noblestown Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15205
South Side
Southside Riverfront Park Lower Parking Lot
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Middle Hill/Terrace Village
Kennard Park at Kirkpatrick and Reed Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
Allegheny County is also offering a Christmas tree recycling program at nine locations.
County residents may drop off Christmas trees from Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, through Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at all nine regional parks from 8 a.m. until dusk.
Boyce Park: Soccer fields parking lot
Deer Lakes Park: Veterans Shelter parking lot
Harrison Hills Park: Parking lot at intersection of Chipmunk Drive & Cottontail Drive
Hartwood Acres Park: Mansion parking lot
North Park: Swimming pool parking lot
Round Hill Park: Alfalfa Shelter parking lot
Settlers Cabin Park: Wave pool parking lot
South Park: Wave pool parking lot
White Oak Park: Chestnut Shelter parking lot
You must log in to post a comment.