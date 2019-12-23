Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Police are now accepting applications for their upcoming Citizen’s Police Academy.
It’s an opportunity to learn about the roles and responsibilities of officers in the Pittsburgh Police Bureau.
Those who are accepted will get 3 hours of training once a week for 15 weeks, with the academy kicking off in February of 2020. Topics like the basics of criminal law and how to process crimes will be taught.
The deadline to apply is Jan. 31. There are 30 open slots. Everyone who apply
You can apply online.
You must log in to post a comment.