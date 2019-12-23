  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 6
    7:00 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Devlin Hodges, Local TV, Mason Rudolph, NFL, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Steelers


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph is expected to miss Sunday’s game due to a shoulder injury, according to reports.

NFL Insider Adam Schefter says his sources tell him Rudolph will miss the game against the Baltimore Ravens because of an injury to his left shoulder.

Schefter reports Devlin Hodges will be the starter and Paxton Lynch will be backup.

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport says his sources tell him Rudolph will be out for weeks. “Even if Pittsburgh gets into the playoffs, Rudolph is not expected to be available,” he tweeted.

The Steelers lost yesterday’s game against the New York Jets 16-10.

Hodges was benched earlier in that game after throwing two interceptions but then stepped back in during the fourth quarter when Rudolph left with an injury.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments