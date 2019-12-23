



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph is expected to miss Sunday’s game due to a shoulder injury, according to reports.

NFL Insider Adam Schefter says his sources tell him Rudolph will miss the game against the Baltimore Ravens because of an injury to his left shoulder.

Steelers’ QB Mason Rudolph is expected to miss Sunday’s game against Baltimore with a left shoulder injury, per league sources. So it’s Devlin Hodges as starter and Paxton Lynch as backup. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 23, 2019

Schefter reports Devlin Hodges will be the starter and Paxton Lynch will be backup.

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport says his sources tell him Rudolph will be out for weeks. “Even if Pittsburgh gets into the playoffs, Rudolph is not expected to be available,” he tweeted.

#Steelers QB Mason Rudolph, who had a left shoulder injury yesterday, is out multiple weeks, source says. Even if Pittsburgh gets into the playoffs, Rudolph is not expected to be available. It’s the 🦆 going forward. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 23, 2019

The Steelers lost yesterday’s game against the New York Jets 16-10.

Hodges was benched earlier in that game after throwing two interceptions but then stepped back in during the fourth quarter when Rudolph left with an injury.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.