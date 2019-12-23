



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Ready for a Christmas week warm-up?

Sunday’s 50-degree day was the first since the 10th of the month.

Most of the week, we will see temperatures flirting with the 50s, but a significant cool down is now expected for Tuesday with highs struggling to top 40 degrees. The reason for the Tuesday cool down is a little back-door cold front that will bring thick clouds to the area.

The overall “core” temperatures won’t change much, but the lack of sun will really play a big role in keeping temperatures on the cool side for the day.

With a return of sunshine on Christmas Day, temperatures should return to near 50 for highs.

It appears that Thursday and Friday have solid chances to be the warmest of the week before we return to a more normal temperature pattern beginning this weekend.

Rain chances tick back into the forecast on Thursday.

So, when is the next snow chance?

The soonest would come next Monday morning, but obviously, things could certainly change.

