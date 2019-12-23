  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Baltimore Ravens will be without a few of their starters for Sunday’s game against the Steelers.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said on Monday that Lamar Jackson, Mark Ingram, Earl Thomas, Brandon Williams and Marshall Yanda will not play.

The Ravens have already clinched the No. 1 seed for the AFC playoffs, while the Steelers need a win and a loss by the Tennessee Titans in order to secure a playoff spot.

Robert Griffin III is expected to start at QB for the Ravens.

The Steelers play 4:25 p.m. on Sunday at Baltimore.

