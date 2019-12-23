



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If you like warm weather, here’s the perfect holiday gift for you: temperatures are going to be in the 50s on Christmas.

KDKA Meteorologist Kristin Emery says this will be the third warmest Christmas since 1982 and the warmest since 2015. Our normal high is 37.

We also haven’t seen a White Christmas since 2017, and we probably won’t be having one this year.

Temps hit the mid-50s today, but Kristin Emery says they’ll dip a bit to the mid to upper-40s tomorrow behind a weak cold front.

For Christmas Eve, we’ll be seeing dry, quiet and mild weather.

Then we’re right back into the mid-50s for Christmas Day and the rest of the week.

Rain showers make a return for the weekend and we’ll fall back to near normal temperatures starting next Monday.

