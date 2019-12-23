PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two women were arrested after a “large fight” at a South Side bar, and police say more charges could be filed.

Pittsburgh Police say a brawl broke out on the 1500 block of East Carson Street around 12:55 a.m. on Monday.

They say the “large fight” started when a security detail and security guard tried to break up a fight involving multiple people on the second floor of the bar.

When the officer separated two women who were attacking a security guard, police say one of the suspects punched the officer in the face. A struggle ensued, but the officer managed to handcuff her as the crowd continued to grow.

That’s when police say the officer decided the crowd “presented a dangerous and chaotic scene” and used his pepper spray on people throwing punches. The handcuffed woman was then removed from the bar.

Outside, police say a second woman tried to intervene, refusing to move when the officer ordered her to step away. The officer tried to separate them, but the second woman allegedly punched his leg, prompting him to use pepper spray on the second woman before handcuffing her.

Police identified the two woman as 24-year-old Raechelle Price from Austin, Texas and 22-year-old Madalyn Como from Butler.

Price was charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. Como was charged with aggravated assault, obstructing the administration of law enforcement and disorderly conduct.

Police say more charges could be filed.