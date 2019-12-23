Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are looking for a suspect after a man was carjacked over the weekend at the Waterworks Mall.
The incident happened around 8:40 a.m. Saturday.
According to police, the victim was sleeping inside his vehicle, waiting for his wife who was shopping in one of the stores.
Police say the suspect opened the car door, pulled the sleeping man out, got in the driver’s side and drove away. The victim was not injured.
Investigators later found the vehicle Saturday afternoon on the North Side.
Police continue to investigate.
