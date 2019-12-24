Comments
ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Officials responded to a Christmas Eve fire at an apartment complex in Ross Township.
A fire broke out Tuesday at the Waldorf Park Apartments on McKnight Circle in Ross Township.
The call came in around 4:42 p.m.
No word on any injuries.
#BREAKING: Heavy Fire destroys an apartment at the Waldorf Park Apartments on McKnight Circle in Ross Twp. Unknown injuries. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/ixyBsCQWYx
— Ian Smith (@ismithKDKA) December 25, 2019
