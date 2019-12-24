Comments
ELLWOOD CITY (KDKA) — Attorney General Josh Shapiro ordered the owners of the Ellwood City Medical Center to pay back the money they owe and reopen the hospital.
He wants Americore Health to pay outstanding wages to workers who were laid off earlier this month.
Shapiro also wants them to turn over ownership rights if they don’t reopen soon.
“We’ve been left in the dark, completely in the dark, about not meeting payroll, about the financial situation of the hospital,” Ellwood City Mayor Anthony Court said. “There were no returned phone calls.”
The hospital closed in early December.
The Health Department closed the emergency room and inpatient services around Thanksgiving following an inspection.
