PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pop sensation Justin Bieber is coming to Pittsburgh this summer.

Justin Bieber released a video announcing his 2020 tour while teasing a new song “Yummy.”

The pop singer will be in Pittsburgh at the PPG Paints Arena on Aug. 4.

Before Pittsburgh, he’ll be in Philadelphia and afterwards, he’ll make another stop in Pennsylvania at the Bryce Jordan Center.

“As humans, we are imperfect. My past and my mistakes — all the things that I’ve been through — I believe that I’m right where I’m supposed to be and God has me right where he wants me,” Bieber said in the video.

Details about ticket sales have not yet been released.

