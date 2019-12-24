  • KDKA TVOn Air

By Ron Smiley
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It may be Christmas Eve, but it sure won’t feel like it outside.

KDKA Meteorologist Ron Smiley says slick spots will likely develop on some roads, possibly impacting traffic Christmas Eve morning. He has temperatures below freezing through at least 9 a.m.

Yesterday’s high temperature hit 56. Today may well be the third day in a row with highs in the 50s, though highs likely won’t be as warm as they were yesterday.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

WEATHER LINKS:
While it doesn’t look like we will be setting any records over the next week, temperatures will remain well above the average for this time of the year. Ron Smiley says the “normal” high temperature for this time of the year is 37 degrees.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Temperatures on Christmas day will be a good 20 degrees warmer than the average, with the warmest day on the 7-day forecast looking at a whopping 25 degrees above the average. Ron Smiley says Sunday is also when our next good chance for rain occurs with storms expected to roll through the area in the afternoon.

Temperatures will plummet behind the cold front, with snow showers around all day Monday. It may not feel like it now, but it’ll feel like it as we ring in the new year.

