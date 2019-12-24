  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Steelers legend Terry Bradshaw has been named as one of the 100 greatest NFL players of all time.

The NFL released a list of 22 quarterback finalists for their All-Time Team. Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback and Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw was one of the players on the list.

He played for the Steelers from 1970 until 1983 after being drafted as a first overall pick.

He’s a four-time Super Bowl champion, two-time Super Bowl MVP and winner of the NFL Most Valuable Player award.

Several other Steelers greats have made the cut, including Mike Webster, Mel Blount, Rod Woodson, Joe Greene, Jack Lambert, Jack Ham and Chuck Noll.

