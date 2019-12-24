



TRAFFORD, Pa. (KDKA) – A Westmoreland County couple is facing aggravated assault charges after police say a drunken fight broke out while they were wrapping presents.

For Mary Brown, living down the street from Diedra DiBucci and Daniel Hill isn’t boring.

“Oh crazy, crazy, crazy,” she says.

Especially when the Trafford couple is arguing: “Very loud. I mean, the town can hear them. I hear them and I’m only three away. I hear the banging and the hollering. What can you do?”

According to neighbors and police, DiBucci and Hill were at it again. Police arrived on scene around 4 a.m. to see what was up.

According to court documents, the pair both got very drunk and into a fight. They were allegedly drinking Four Lokos.

“Alcohol can do a lot and it does,” said Brown.

And apparently, it did in this case. As DiBucci was wrapping gifts, one of the presents being wrapped sparked Hill’s temper.

“Wrapping gifts for your boyfriend — your other boyfriend than the one that’s standing there — that’s not good,” says Brown.

According to police, DiBucci was putting a bow on a present for one of her other alleged beaus.

What followed was a violent brawl between the couple: punches, biting and furniture thrown about the Duquesne Avenue duplex.

Both individuals were arrested at the scene. DiBucci is still awaiting arraignment.

DiBucci and Hill face aggravated assault and other charges. Right now, Hill is in the Westmoreland County Jail held on $35,000 bond.