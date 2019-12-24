



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A woman was shot on Christmas Eve while walking down the street in Duquesne.

The shooting happened Tuesday near a church where Christmas Eve services were about to begin.

Police said a woman was walking along Seventh Street near Kennedy Avenue shortly before 6 p.m. when someone reportedly opened fire from a car.

The woman wasn’t seriously injured. She is expected to be OK.

“I’m just not understanding it no more. I’m tired of seeing it, tired of seeing lights, tired of seeing we remember t-shirts,” Duquesne resident Robert Davis said.

On the corner, police lights flashed through the stained glass windows of Grace United Church of Christ, where Christmas Eve services were about to begin.

Parishioners said they don’t normally plan activities at night anymore, for this reason.

Police said they don’t have any suspect descriptions at this time, but they’re actively pursuing who and why someone shot this young woman on Christmas Eve.