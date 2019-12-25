



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An attorney accused of smuggling drug-soaked paper into the Allegheny County Jail to sell to inmates is now charged in a hit-and-run incident.

Paul Gettleman, of Butler County, is accused of backing into a woman’s car on Dec. 13 at a parking garage at 600 First Avenue, according to the criminal complaint.

The complaint says Gettleman was driving erratically inside the garage before backing into the woman’s vehicle.

The report says Gettleman got out of his car, stared at the woman, checked his car for damages and then drove away.

The woman says her car sustained minor paint scrapes and dents to the front bumper.

Gettleman was identified by the woman after looking at a photo lineup.

He is charged with one count of accident involving damage to attended vehicle property.

Gettleman is also accused of being the leader of a drug-smuggling ring.

Detectives determined the drugs were being smuggled in on paper that had been treated with the drugs.