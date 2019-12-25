



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger put any doubts about his future to rest.

On Wednesday, Roethlisberger sent out a tweet saying he is planning on playing next season.

“P.S. Contrary to recent reports out there about my football future and my ‘uncertainty’ about playing again, I am working hard and am more determined than ever to come back stronger and better than ever next year!” the quarterback tweeted.

ESPN’s Chris Mortensen said on Monday that Roethlisberger wants to play next season and beyond.

Mortensen said the team is “optimistic” the QB will recover from the surgery that reattached three tendons. Roethlisberger still has not yet been cleared to throw, Mortensen said.

Roethlisberger underwent right elbow surgery in September after suffering an injury in Week 2.

