PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One of Pittsburgh’s cutest comfort dogs is in the holiday spirit.

Pittsburgh Police shared a photo of Zane dressed up in a Santa hat on his first Christmas morning.

(Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Police/Twitter)

Zane, a golden retriever, is the Pittsburgh Police’s first comfort dog.

“Zane was excited for his first Christmas morning! Happy Howlidays! the post said.

“Zane” whose name means in Hebrew “gift” and “prayed for” fits right in at Zone Four where he has helped officers coping with the trauma from responding to the Tree of Life tragedy.

