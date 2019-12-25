



FAYETTE COUNTY (KDKA) — A 93-year-old man from Fayette County spends his time making toys to give to children during the holiday season.

On most days, Ed Higinbotham can be found in the basement of his Fayette County home, taking rough wood, a scroll saw and glue to create wooden toys.

Since the 1980s, he has created toy trucks, tractors and much more.

“I gathered up a few tools, power saw and a drill press and started making toys,” Higinbotham said.

Ross Guidotti: You’re 93, what motivates you?

Higinbotham: I have to have something to do, and I love to make toys.

Higinbotham estimates he’s given away at least 3,000 toys.

Guidotti: What goes through your heart when you think there might be a kid somewhere playing with one of your toys?

Higinbotham: I could almost cry, to be honest with you.

The toys are simple and require nothing more than a child’s imagination.

As Higinbotham was giving KDKA tour of his toys, trooper Bob Broadwater stopped by to pick up some of the toys.

Higinbotham gives hundreds of toys to the Pennsylvania State Police so they can distribute them.

Broadwater also brought fan mail for Higinbotham.