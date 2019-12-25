Menu
Latest Headlines
Attorney Charged For Smuggling Drug-Soaked Paper Into Jail Now Accused In Hit-And-Run Incident
An attorney accused of smuggling drug-soaked paper into the Allegheny County Jail to sell to inmates is now charged in a hit-and-run incident.
Ohio Officers Included In President Donald Trump's Christmas Day Message
ix police officers who responded to an Ohio mass shooting over the summer were included in the White House Christmas message released Wednesday.
Weather Headlines
Pittsburgh Weather: Christmas Eve Temps To Hit Well Above Average
It may be Christmas Eve, but it sure won't feel like it outside.
Pittsburgh Weather: This Christmas Expected To Be Third Warmest In Almost 40 Years
If you like warm weather, here's the perfect holiday gift for you: temperatures are going to be in the 50s on Christmas.
Latest Headlines
Ben Roethlisberger Says He Is 'More Determined Than Ever To Come Back Stronger' Next Season
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger put any doubts about his future to rest.
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 17: Lamar Jackson Tops List Of Fantasy MVPs
While the Ravens' Lamar Jackson more than proved his fantasy value at quarterback, the Browns' Baker Mayfield was a disappointment.
Latest Headline
Mercer County Is The Perfect Place For Holiday Shopping
The holiday shopping season in Mercer County is already underway, drawing scores of people who are searching for great holiday gifts and hoping to pick up some fantastic items for themselves, too.
Conde Nast Traveler's Names Pittsburgh One Of The Best Cities To Visit In The U.S.
The Steel City is said to be one of the best cities in the country to visit.
Here Are Pittsburgh's Top 3 New American Spots
4 Events To Check Out In Pittsburgh This Week
Kittens In Pittsburgh Looking For Their Fur-Ever Homes
Here Are Pittsburgh's Top 3 Fitness Spots
Real Estate
10 Tips For Growing Great Houseplants
Pittsburgh Ranked Most Affordable For Renters In Nation
Zillow ranked Pittsburgh number on its 2018 list of the top 10 most affordable markets for renters.
Travel
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
US Transportation Department Releases New Guidelines Regarding Emotional Support Animals On Flights
According to new guidelines from the U.S. Transportation Department, airlines are prohibited from banning specific breeds of dogs on flights.
PTL Links: December 25, 2019
December 25, 2019 at 3:21 pm
Black and Gold Christmas by Chip and the Charge Ups
Sliders Curling
Lumberjaxes
Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium
Phipps Conservatory
Carnegie Science Center
Seven Springs
Hidden Valley
Boyce Park
Pittsburgh Today Live On Social Media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
