OCALA, Fl. (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker helped make a difference in his community.

Ulysees Gilbert III paid off layaway items for customers in his hometown of Ocala, Florida.

The Ocala Star-Banner reports that Gilbert spent thousands of dollars to help pay off 60 layaways at the Burlington Coat Factory.

“He (Gilbert) is a good person,” store manager Mark Shipman told the Ocala Star-Banner. “You could tell he was doing it for the right reasons, out of the kindness from his heart.”

Gilbert was placed on injured reserve in December.

He was a sixth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

