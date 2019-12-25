Comments
OCALA, Fl. (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker helped make a difference in his community.
Ulysees Gilbert III paid off layaway items for customers in his hometown of Ocala, Florida.
The Ocala Star-Banner reports that Gilbert spent thousands of dollars to help pay off 60 layaways at the Burlington Coat Factory.
“He (Gilbert) is a good person,” store manager Mark Shipman told the Ocala Star-Banner. “You could tell he was doing it for the right reasons, out of the kindness from his heart.”
Gilbert was placed on injured reserve in December.
He was a sixth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.
You must log in to post a comment.