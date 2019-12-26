



MON VALLEY (KDKA) — People in the Mon Valley are breathing easier, quite literally.

Air quality numbers in the area are getting better, but only after the Clairton area had some of the worst conditions in the country over the last couple of days.

The DEP issued a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day on Dec. 24 and Dec. 25 for the Liberty-Clairton area.

Matthew Mehalik, the executive director of The Breath Project, said even though the weather has an impact on the amount of pollution emitted by the Clairton Coke Works plant, the weather isn’t what is actually causing the pollution.

He says it’s the emissions from the coke plant that accumulate and don’t get blown away.

They stick around and cause health problems for people.

“We suspect that if the weather changes, when there’s more wind, it helps to blow pollution away. But the weather shouldn’t really be a control strategy for protecting our health in Allegheny County. We really need leadership to step up and say this is not acceptable,” Mehalik said.

A fire at the Clairton Coke Works plant one year ago caused high pollution levels.

Myron Arnowitt, the director for Clean Water Action, says there’s been up and down levels in air quality since then.

U.S. Steel issued a statement, saying:

“The elevated levels detected at the Liberty Monitor appear to be due to atmospheric inversion. As ACHD has stated in past alerts, it is impossible to determine the sole source of emissions during strong inversions. Our Clairton Plant is operating normally, with no issues to report. Clairton has been operating at a reduced production rate of approximately 9,000 tons per day due to market conditions. Clairton is on pace to set a record for fewest stack exceedances in December.”

Allegheny County Health Department Deputy Director of Environmental Health Jim Kelly issued a statement, saying: