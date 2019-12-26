Comments
MERCER COUNTY (KDKA) — It’s a Christmas miracle!
Mrs. and Mr. Clause welcomed a baby into the world on Christmas Day.
UPMC said Amanda and Randy Clause welcomed baby Lorenzo Luciano Clause eight days early at UPMC Horizon in Farrell.
Through one foggy Christmas Eve and into Christmas morning, Mrs. Clause had a baby on Christmas Day at UPMC Horizon.
Amanda and Randy Clause welcomed baby Lorenzo Luciano Clause, 7 lbs, 11 oz, into the world eight days early on Dec. 25 at 9:47 a.m. pic.twitter.com/egfTB4i9zJ
— UPMC (@UPMCnews) December 26, 2019
Congrats to the couple.
