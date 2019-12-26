Filed Under:Christmas Baby, Farrell, Local TV, Mercer County, UPMC, UPMC Horizon


MERCER COUNTY (KDKA) — It’s a Christmas miracle!

Mrs. and Mr. Clause welcomed a baby into the world on Christmas Day.

UPMC said Amanda and Randy Clause welcomed baby Lorenzo Luciano Clause eight days early at UPMC Horizon in Farrell.

Congrats to the couple.

