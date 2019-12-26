  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 6
    7:00 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Hazelwood, Local News, Pittsburgh News, PWSA, water main repair


HAZELWOOD (KDKA) — PWSA crews are working now until 11 p.m. to fix a water main on Old Second Avenue in Hazelwood.

PWSA warned that Hazelwood customers may be experiencing partial or total loss in water pressure while crews work. There is no expected street or lane closures.

Anyone with questions should contact PWSA Emergency Dispatch 24/7 at 412-255-2423.

Comments