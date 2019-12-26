Comments
HAZELWOOD (KDKA) — PWSA crews are working now until 11 p.m. to fix a water main on Old Second Avenue in Hazelwood.
Crews are repairing an 8” water main on Old Second Ave until approx. 11 pm. Customers in the Hazelwood neighborhood may experience low or no water pressure during this time. No street closure or lane restriction expected. @CoreyOConnorPGH
— Pittsburgh Water & Sewer Authority (@pgh2o) December 26, 2019
PWSA warned that Hazelwood customers may be experiencing partial or total loss in water pressure while crews work. There is no expected street or lane closures.
Anyone with questions should contact PWSA Emergency Dispatch 24/7 at 412-255-2423.
