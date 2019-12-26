



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It all started seven years ago with one little girl.

A Pittsburgh Police officer took her daughter to a block-watch meeting for the Carrick and Overbrook neighborhoods, where they discussed the local homeless population and those in need.

Katrina Luffey, only 8-years-old, went to speak into the microphone to address the crowd after getting permission from her mother, Christine Luffey.

“I’m worried about the homeless people,” Katrina said that day. “I want to bring them coats and blankets.”

Seven years ago, Pittsburgh Bureau of Police officer Christine Luffey took her daughter, Katrina, to a Carrick-Overbrook… Posted by Pittsburgh Bureau of Police on Wednesday, December 25, 2019

Ever since then, the Luffey family has taken it upon themselves to donate anything possible–from blankets to gift cards for food–to local people in need during the holiday season.

This year, the donations took place at Shepherd’s Heart Fellowship and Veteran’s Home on Pride Street on Christmas day.

Katrina Luffey, now 15-years-old, was at the church distributing items to those less fortunate.

“I just want to make sure you’re warm and safe this Christmas season,” Katrina Luffey said to the line of people before her. “Take whatever you need, please. We are here for you.”

“There are people who care about you and want you to be happy,” Officer Luffey said. “You all deserve better. Please know that we care about you.”

