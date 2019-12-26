Filed Under:Chief Scott Schubert, Local News, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Police, Trooper Josh, Uplifting Story, UPMC Children's Hospital, UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert spent his Christmas visiting 14-year-old Trooper Josh and his family at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.

While Josh had to stay in the hospital for Christmas, he still got to enjoy a NERF gun battle with Chief Schubert.

(Photo Credit: Scott Schubert Twitter)

Josh even received Christmas presents from Schubert.

(Photo Credit: Scott Schubert Twitter)

Josh suffers from Krabbe’s Disease, a rare neurological disease, which requires frequents visits and stays at the hospital for treatment. Josh loves police officers and was sworn in as a commander in June of this year.

On June 17, Pittsburgh Police even gave Trooper Josh an official sendoff from the hospital.

You can follow Josh’s journey on this Facebook page.

