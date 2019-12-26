PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert spent his Christmas visiting 14-year-old Trooper Josh and his family at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.
While Josh had to stay in the hospital for Christmas, he still got to enjoy a NERF gun battle with Chief Schubert.
Josh even received Christmas presents from Schubert.
It was so awesome to visit Trooper Josh & his family at Childrens Hospital on Christmas. Josh is such an inspiration & he loves police officers. We always enjoy visiting when he’s in town. It was fun having a nerf battle before giving Josh his Christmas presents. @PAStatePolice pic.twitter.com/FBkzvVPyae
— Scott Schubert (@PghPoliceChief) December 26, 2019
Josh suffers from Krabbe’s Disease, a rare neurological disease, which requires frequents visits and stays at the hospital for treatment. Josh loves police officers and was sworn in as a commander in June of this year.
On June 17, Pittsburgh Police even gave Trooper Josh an official sendoff from the hospital.
You can follow Josh’s journey on this Facebook page.
You must log in to post a comment.