PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers know who they are going to play in 2020.
With the exception of one opponent, the Steelers’ home and road regular-season games are set.
The Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Redskins will travel to Heinz Field in 2020. The Denver Broncos or the Las Vegas Raiders will also make the trip, depending on this weekend’s games.
The Steelers will play road games next season against the Browns, Ravens, Bengals, Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Giants and Tennessee Titans.
Dates and times have not been announced yet.
