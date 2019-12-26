CRANBERRY (KDKA) — A family in Cranberry township celebrated a Christmas miracle this year.

Their twin daughters came home on Christmas Eve after spending the first 80 days of their lives in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

Jim Maccaglia, Crystal Brown and their daughter London were overjoyed when they found out twins were on the way, but that joy quickly turned to fear when Brown went into labor just 25 weeks into her pregnancy.

“You just don’t think of labor being a reality at 25 weeks pregnant,” said Maccaglia.

Brooklyn and Bristol were born Oct. 5 at West Penn Hospital over three months ahead of their Jan. 16 due date.

“They were just in little boxes,” said Brown. “I didn’t even realize how small they were and how serious the situation was.”

The babies weighed a little over a pound and had several major health concerns.

Doctors said they may not survive.

“We just didn’t know what every day was going to bring,” said Brown. “They couldn’t tell us whether they were going to survive or not.”

Eventually, both babies began showing signs of improvement by reaching milestones set by doctors.

They were able to drink from a bottle and maintain healthy body temperatures.

Days before Christmas, doctors told the family they could bring the babies home on Christmas Eve.

“I honestly don’t think that I even believed it until we were actually walking out of the hospital,” Maccaglia said.

Now, the family of five is enjoying being together at home for the very first time.

“I feel like God carried me, and I don’t have any other explanation because science says that neither of them should have really survived,” Brown said.

Both babies are currently on oxygen and will likely need glasses when they are older, but Brown said Brooklyn and Briston are otherwise expected to have normal, healthy lives.