PENN HILLS (KDKA) — A woman is dead after a fight at a bar in Penn Hills.
Police were called to Flinn’s Pub on Frankstown Road around 2:30 this morning. When they arrived, they found a woman in the parking lot with a gunshot wound.
The woman was shot by another unidentified woman after they had a “physical altercation”.
The victim was taken to the hospital but died. Police said that she was in the bar at one time and that she was 18-years-old. No one is currently in custody, and the identity of the woman has not been released.
Police left the scene as of 6:43 a.m.
No suspects have been identified.
