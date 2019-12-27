



BRADDOCK (KDKA) — Raymond Webb and his wife Stacey, of Braddock, received the gift of heat Friday, with a new furnace.

“It was a blessing because my furnace has been acting up, so when I heard this, I was stunned, just totally stunned,” Raymond Webb said.

The furnace was donated by Home Depot and installed by J & A Southpark, an H-VAC and plumbing company.

Anthony Passatore is the owner, who contacted a local pastor, because he wanted to do a good deed.

“I wanted to make sure it went to the right hands, to the right vet,” Passatore said.

The Webbs are both veterans. Raymond served in the Army for several years, and Stacey served in the U.S. Marines.

Raymond said the call from Passatore came as a surprise.

“My wife nor myself never mentioned it to anyone, and it just happened that I got a call from Anthony and I was shocked,” Raymond said.

“It just felt good,” Passatore added. “It felt good to know that somebody really appreciated what we were doing and it felt good for me to know that I was making a difference in somebody else’s life.”

J&A supplied the labor and additional materials to install the new furnace.

Raymond thanked Passatore of the act of kindness.

“Very grateful to Anthony and his company for coming to do this, and helping out veterans. I really appreciate it” Raymond said.

“I feel very blessed that we were able to do this. I consider my company a family, and so we try to help a lot of people in the time of need, if we can,” Passatore said.