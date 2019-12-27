Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Giant Eagle is banning the purchase of cigarettes and other tobacco products by people under 21 effective immediately.
The company announced on Friday that all Giant Eagle locations in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Indiana will enforce the raising of the federal minimum age of tobacco sales from 18 to 21 years.
It includes Markey District and GetGo locations.
Giant Eagle already enforces the change in Ohio and Maryland.
In November, Pennsylvania moved to join 18 other states and ban the purchase of cigarettes and other tobacco products by people under 21.
