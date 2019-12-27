Comments
MARSHALL TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — One person is dead after an SUV collided with a large tractor trailer in Marshall Township.
The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. on Perry Highway.
Officials at the scene say the driver of the SUV collided with a tractor trailer that was coming out of a bulk mail distribution center.
Police believe the victim may have run a red light.
Perry Highway has reopened since the crash.
The name of the victim has not been released.
