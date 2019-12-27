NORTH VERSAILLES (KDKA) — Fire forced several people from their apartments in North Versailles overnight.
Just before midnight, firefighters were called to the building on Greensburg Pike.
Flames broke out in one apartment while smoke filled others.
Firefighters rescued two people from a back porch attached to one of the apartments.
We spoke to these two people who say their mother lives in this apt. building in North Versailles. One apt. was on fire & has extensive damage @KDKA pic.twitter.com/UhS4q4fcAu
— Lindsay Ward (@LindsayWardTV) December 27, 2019
The West Wilmerding fire chief says the rescue is a good example of teamwork between firefighters and police.
“The North Versailles Police did a really good job,” said Chief Merle Pusey. “They gave us an update, told us it was on the second floor, so we knew exactly where to go to, make entry and go to it. It’s pretty challenging when you have multiple doors to go through.”
The chief says more than a dozen residents weren’t allowed back in their homes overnight.
You must log in to post a comment.