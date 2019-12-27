Filed Under:Allegheny County, Apartment Fire, Fire, Lindsay Ward, Local TV, North Versailles


NORTH VERSAILLES (KDKA) — Fire forced several people from their apartments in North Versailles overnight.

Just before midnight, firefighters were called to the building on Greensburg Pike.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer)

Flames broke out in one apartment while smoke filled others.

Firefighters rescued two people from a back porch attached to one of the apartments.

The West Wilmerding fire chief says the rescue is a good example of teamwork between firefighters and police.

“The North Versailles Police did a really good job,” said Chief Merle Pusey. “They gave us an update, told us it was on the second floor, so we knew exactly where to go to, make entry and go to it. It’s pretty challenging when you have multiple doors to go through.”

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Scott Danka)

The chief says more than a dozen residents weren’t allowed back in their homes overnight.

