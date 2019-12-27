Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police have arrested a man in connection with a murder in Perry South earlier this month.
According to police, officers found 26-year-old Maurice King, of Turtle Creek, at his mother’s home in Pitcairn.
He’s facing counts of homicide, aggravated assault, carrying a firearm without a license, tampering with evidence and reckless endangerment in a double shooting on Dec. 18.
A man and a woman were shot near Kennedy and Norwood Avenues in Perry South.
The man, identified as 41-year-old Cedric Mack, was killed.
