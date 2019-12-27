Filed Under:Allegheny County, Local TV, North Side, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News, Shooting


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police have arrested a man in connection with a murder in Perry South earlier this month.

According to police, officers found 26-year-old Maurice King, of Turtle Creek, at his mother’s home in Pitcairn.

He’s facing counts of homicide, aggravated assault, carrying a firearm without a license, tampering with evidence and reckless endangerment in a double shooting on Dec. 18.

A man and a woman were shot near Kennedy and Norwood Avenues in Perry South.

The man, identified as 41-year-old Cedric Mack, was killed.

