DETROIT (AP) – Kenny Pickett threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Taysir Mack with 47 seconds left and Pittsburgh held on to beat Eastern Michigan 34-30 in the Quick Lane Bowl.
The Panthers forced Eastern Michigan to turn it over on downs after taking their first lead of the game. That sealed Pitt’s first bowl victory under coach Pat Narduzzi.
The Eagles came up just short just as they did in three previous bowls under coach Chris Creighton.
Eastern Michigan quarterback Mike Glass was ejected with 10 seconds left after throwing punches at two players, the second Eagles player to be tossed.
