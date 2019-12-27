PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public Safety officials say law enforcement will be using technology to keep next week’s First Night celebration in downtown Pittsburgh peaceful.

Organizers are expected between 50,000 to 75,000 people at First Night Pittsburgh.

In addition to a heavy law enforcement presence, Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich says technology will also be utilized to monitor the festivities in the Cultural District.

Police will be using surveillance cameras, the Real-Time Crime Center and the ShotSpotter system.

“The ShotSpotter system, as always, will be up and running. Usually, it lights up like a Christmas tree around midnight on New Year’s Eve,” said Hissrich. “And, of course, we will respond to each event. With the system the way it is, and police officers usually notified within 45 [seconds] to a minute and a half after the activation, there’s a good possibility that if you fire a shot, you’re going to see a police officer relatively soon. There will be a strict enforcement on any celebratory shooting, firing of weapons because what goes up has to come down, and usually, when it comes down, it makes a hole either in a structure, or God forbid, a human being, and we don’t want that.”

Allegheny County Police and Sheriff’s deputies, state police and mounted patrols will be assisting Pittsburgh Police with security.

There will also be officers posted on rooftops monitoring the area.