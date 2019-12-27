



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Public School Board is meeting today as talks continue on how to fund next year’s budget.

There’s a $180 million hole in it that needs to be filled.

Last week, the board voted to approve a $665 million spending plan for next year, doing so without increasing property taxes.

The concerns are now that if they don’t find a way to cover that $180 million deficit, the district may shut down by mid-February, the board says.

As the meeting kicked off, a motion was made to reconsider the 2.3% tax increase. It passed by a vote of 5-4.

There’s a lot the budget covers, including special education, support services and numerous other programs.

The solicitor tells KDKA that the district can’t function without that money, and that there has to be a property tax increase in some way.

