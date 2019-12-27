PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Public School Board is meeting today as talks continue on how to fund next year’s budget.
There’s a $180 million hole in it that needs to be filled.
Last week, the board voted to approve a $665 million spending plan for next year, doing so without increasing property taxes.
The concerns are now that if they don’t find a way to cover that $180 million deficit, the district may shut down by mid-February, the board says.
As the meeting kicked off, a motion was made to reconsider the 2.3% tax increase. It passed by a vote of 5-4.
There’s a lot the budget covers, including special education, support services and numerous other programs.
Supporters of reconsidering say I’ve heard a lot of no’s but not enough solutions.
The solicitor tells KDKA that the district can’t function without that money, and that there has to be a property tax increase in some way.
