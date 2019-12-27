



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It felt more like spring waking up this morning than the beginning of winter.

The high for today was set early this morning at 55 degrees.

We will have a little bit of light rain and drizzle on and off but less than .10 inches expected.

Tonight we will stay in the mid-40s and not move much from that Saturday, with overcast skies and highs just making it to 50.

Saturday will be dry and well above average.

But on Sunday, widespread, soaking rain arrives through the day where areas could pick up around one inch. The colder air holds off until New Year’s Eve.

