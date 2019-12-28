MONROEVILLE (KDKA) — A man led Monroeville Police on both a high-speed car chase and a foot chase early Sunday morning.

Jeremiah Eason is facing multiple charges after he fled police in a Dodge Durango and then attempted to escape police on foot after abandoning his vehicle.

According to police, they responded to a call just before 4:00 a.m. Sunday morning of gunshots fired on Sunnyfield Drive. When they arrived they attempted to get the information of a white Dodge Durango but the car fled at a high rate of speed.

Eason led police from Old William Penn Highway to Evergreen Drive, to Garden City Drive and then ultimately abandoned his car in the driveway on Fieldstone Drive.

There, he attempted to escape police by running over an embankment, approximately 35 feet down.

It was at the bottom of the hillside that chase ended as Eason was unable to scale a metal fence.

He briefly resisted arrest but was taken into custody.

He is facing charges of disorderly conduct, fleeing or attempting to elude police, driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance, resisting arrest, reckless driving, careless driving, and several other charges.