PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Patric Hornqvist has been activated from injured reserve right before today’s game at 7:00 p.m.

The Pittsburgh Penguins just announced today that Hornqvist would be joining back up with the team.

Forward Thomas Di Pauli will be moved Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League according to general manager and vice president Jim Rutherford.

Hornqvist has missed the last 10 games due to a lower-body injury. In the 20 games he has played this season, he scored six goals for the Penguins.

The Penguins will be playing the Nashville Predators tonight.

